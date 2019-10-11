The Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 2130 Country Road, will run Sunday through Oct. 31.
On Saturday, a soft opening will include photographers at the patch, putting on mini photo shoots throughout the day. The official opening Sunday will feature a chili cook-off and pot-luck picnic. Everyone is welcome to bring a favorite dish — pumpkin-flavored or otherwise— and enjoy an old-fashioned picnic with the church family.
Throughout the month, the community is invited to visit Grace United, purchase a pumpkin, take family photos, enter the photography contest, lead a school field trip, join in story times, and enjoy one of many pumpkin-centered events.
The patch will open daily, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pumpkins will range from $1 to $40. There will also be gourds.
Pumpkin events are scheduled throughout the month, including live music during weekend events and face-painting. A bounce house will be set up for the kids.
For more information, contact Sister Brandy Dudley at 903-948-7432 or visit palestinegrace.com/pumpkin.
Among the pumpkin-themed activities:
Oct. 12 – Opening and picture day at the Pumpkin Patch.
The patch will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 12. There will be photographers at the patch hosting mini photo shoots throughout the day.
Oct. 13 – Pumpkin Picnic & Chili Cook-Off
The official opening on Oct. 13 will feature a chili cook-off and pot-luck picnic. Everyone is welcome, bring your favorite dish — pumpkin-flavored or otherwise— and enjoy a good old-fashioned picnic with the church family.
Oct. 15 – Pumpkin Cooking Class
The church is hosting a pumpkin cooking class at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 15. Join for a free class on how to cook pumpkin from scratch. All ingredients are included except the pumpkins, which are available at the pumpkin patch.
Oct. 16 -Grace Kids at the Patch Day.
From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m, the Grace children’s program will sponsor an evening of fun at the pumpkin patch that includes a Bible lesson and lots of fun pumpkin games.
Oct. 17 – Pumpkin Fun Run.
Children 5-11 years old are invited to run in our first-ever Pumpkin Fun Run at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $5/child. All children receive a medal at the end. Winners of each age category also win a large pumpkin.
Oct. 18 – Painting & Sip at the Patch.
At 6:30 p.m., the church will sponsor “Painting at the Patch,” a relaxing night of painting in the pumpkin patch. This event is for adults 21 and older. Pre-registration is required. Cost: $20 per person.
Oct. 19 – Puppies and Pumpkins.
Puppies and Pumpkin from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. on Oct. 19. Grace Pumpkin Patch, and Operation Home Again will join forces for this pet event. Every pet adoption comes with a free pumpkin as well as lots of other goodies.
Bring your pets for the pet photography contest, enjoy the DJ, good food, pet-friendly pumpkin treats, and demonstrations.
Oct. 20 – Pumpkin Pie Social/ Praise at the Patch
A Pumpkin Pie Social includes free pie and coffee at the pumpkin patch, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bring a pie or pumpkin treat to share. Then join the church congregation for Praise at the Patch from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Oct. 21 – Home School Day
A day of fun, interactive lessons for homeschool and small children still at home. Science, history, English literature, and more. Call or email to schedule a visit or plan to come during one of our scheduled lesson times. Emily Larsen 806-570-7074
Oct. 25 – Movie Night in the Pumpkin Patch
A movie night at the patch 8 p.m. on Oct. 25 will feature the children’s classic, “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.” Join Grace for this free Family Movie Night and other family favorites outside on the big screen. Bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. All concession sales will benefit Grace Kids.
Oct. 26 – Yoga & Pumpkin Spice Lattees
On Oct. 26, free Pumpkin Spice Lattes and other specialty drinks are available all morning at the pumpkin patch. Join in at 8 a.m. for a free yoga class at the patch.
Oct. 31 – Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat
The grand finale will take place on Oct. 31, when Grace United Methodist Church hosts their fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trunk or treat, games, food, carnival rides and lots of other fun family friendly activities.
