Piney Woods Fine Arts Association will welcome classic rock stalwarts Grand Funk Railroad to the stage for its 2022 Concert Series. The band will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at the Crockett Civic Center.
Grand Funk Railroad is an American rock band who achieved their peak in popularity during the 1970s. The band is known for their crowd-pleasing arena rock style and has played to packed venues worldwide
Grand Funk Railroad was formed as a trio in 1969 and still today features two-thirds of the original lineup. Drummer and vocalist Don Brewer and Bassist Mel Schacher are joined by former .38 Special vocalist Max Carl and keyboardist Tim Cashion who has toured with Robert Palmer, Jon Secada and Bob Seger. Rounding out the band is lead guitarist Bruce Kulick who held the lead duties for KISS for twelve years during their no-makeup phase in the 1990s.
Known for classic rock staples such as “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” “We’re an American Band,” “The Loco-Motion” and “Some Kind of Wonderful,” Grand Funk Railroad promises an evening of amazing music that fans can sing along with every word.
And if all that wasn’t enough, in season 7 of The Simpsons, Homer proclaims Grand Funk Railroad to be his favorite band of all time. Certainly an endorsement for the ages.
PWFAA Executive Director Ann Walker is looking forward to the big event.
“The tickets for this show are going very fast,” Walker said. “We are expecting a packed house.”
Walker also mentioned that PWFAA would be hosting a beer garden outside before the event.
“We are going to be set up outside at 6 p.m.” Walker said. People are welcome to come early and enjoy the beer garden before the show at 7:30.”
The Crockett Civic Center is located at 1100 Edmiston Dr. in Crockett.
For more information visit www.pwfaa.org or call 936-544-4276
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.