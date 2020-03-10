Anderson County Livestock Exchange on Wednesday celebrates a grand opening, kicking off the event at 10 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
Invited speakers include State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine), State Rep. Cole Hefner (R-Mount Pleasant), and State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R -Mineola).
An auction kicks off at noon. The Anderson County Livestock Exchange is on Highway 287/19 at Highway 294 in Elkhart.
Dr. James Peters began the purchase of the sale barn in December. He signed a lease and organized a soft opening for the livestock barn with his staff on Jan. 15, for 150 cattle buyers, running over 425 head that first day. Since then, business has boomed.
Peters and his wife purchased a ranch in Elkhart, now known as 8x8 Ranch, and followed with the opening of 8x8 Ranch Services, an equipment rental for farmers and ranchers that's open seven days a week.
The livestock auction is their newest venture, on 22 acres that includes a covered barn with all of the necessary feeding, testing, and space that cattle producers expect.
Additionally, they provide all services needed to market cattle, including penning, transportation, and pregnancy testing. They have veterinarians onsite and offer artificial insemination and embryo transfer for cattle.
Brandon Olson is the new general manager and his wife, Portia, is the office manager; both are graduates of Stephen F. Austin State University.
They have also reopened the onsite restaurant and named it “Stockmans Cafe.”
The cafe is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. from a buffet as well as the menu; a buffet for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and certified angus beef 20 oz. prime ribeye steaks, aged for 28 days, cooked to order, after 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Their menu features chicken fried steaks, fried fish and shrimp, snow crab, crawfish, burgers, tacos, sandwiches, appetizers, soups, salads, and dessert.
A special menu has been created for Wednesday’s grand opening.
For more information, call 903-764-1919, or visit www.andersoncountylivestock.com , where current market reports are posted weekly.
