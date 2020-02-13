GRAPELAND – Police on Wednesday arrested a school coach on charges of sexual assault and having an improper relationship with a student.
Kaylee Carrol Parker, 24, the physical education teacher at Grapeland Elementary School and softball coach at Grapeland High School, was booked into the Houston County Jail on Wednesday and released Thursday on bonds totaling $20,000.
This was Parker's first year teaching at Grapeland Independent School District.
Superintendent Don Jackson said Tuesday the school administration learned of allegations that Parker had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student or minor.
Parker resigned on Wednesday, and the Grapeland Police Department took over the investigation.
“At this time, the District has no reason to believe any students or minors may have been involved, other than those already identified and notified by the District,” Jackson said. “Grapeland ISD takes every allegation of inappropriate communication or conduct with students or minors extremely seriously.
“All allegations are immediately investigated and appropriately addressed.”
Jackson urged parents to notify a campus or district administrator immediately if they believe their child or student has been involved in inappropriate communication or conduct with a Grapeland ISD employee.
This is the second Grapeland teacher arrested for sexual abuse of a child in the last year.
In May, Melissa Singer, 46, who taught fourth- and fifth-grade math at Grapeland Elementary School, was indicted on charges of sexually abusing a child under 14. She was arrested based on allegations made to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in October 2018.
Singer had taught at the school for three years.
