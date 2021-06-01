Heavy rains overnight flooded parts of Grapeland and the surrounding area, washing out roads and bridges, filling creeks and ponds past their banks, downing phone and power lines, damaging homes and severely damaging Salmon Lake Park.
The National Weather Service and local weather stations are reporting that some areas of Grapeland received up to 11 inches of rain overnight.
The NWS reported Houston County law enforcement and emergency crews conducted a swift water rescue, about two miles east of Grapeland, on FM 228 when a car was swept off the road.
Several homes on Olive Street, between the elementary and high school campuses, were also flooded.
Superintendent of Grapeland Schools, Don Jackson, reported there was no damage to the schools or the high school athletic complex located north of town where there was heavy flooding.
Many county and Farm-to-Market roads were flooded and impassable early Tuesday morning.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported the following roads closed:
• US 287 North in several locations
• US 287 South, two miles from Loop 304 in Crockett
• FM 238, two miles from US 287 North
• FM 227 at Bracken and Pedro Creeks
• FM 2433
TxDOT said motorist should use alternate routes until the water recedes.
In the city of Grapeland, Mayor Mitchell Woody reported Tuesday morning that everything was okay, but there were a few low lying areas where water is being pumped out.
Woody, a grandson of Floyd Salmon, said he journeyed out to Salmon Lake this morning and was “pretty heartbroken” about what he saw.
Heavy rains caused the dam to break at Salmon Lake around 5 a.m. on June 1, severely damaging areas of the park. According to a post on social media, the water wheel and mill, the Lemon shine stand and the bridge were all destroyed and parts of the main stage were damaged. The park is closed to non-resident guests until further notice.
Community members have already set up a GoFund Me account under “Rebuild Salmon Lake Park” to help the new owners restore the lake.
The park had just hosted a successful Memorial Day Bluegrass Festival, a kickoff to summer for many in the community.
More rain is expected later this week. The NWS is anticipating scattered showers and storms through early next week, with the possibility of some becoming severe. Rainfall totals from two to four inches are expected through Sunday.
According to TxDOT, flash flooding is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas. If you encounter a flooded road, "Turn Around, Don't Drown."
• Never walk, swim, or drive through still or moving flood waters. The water may be hiding dangers such as debris, tree branches, power lines, or damage to the road. As little as six inches of fast-moving water can cause motorists to lose control of their vehicle, even a pickup truck or SUV.
• Stay informed about weather conditions when you are driving.
• Be especially careful driving at night when it can be harder to see flood dangers.
• If your vehicle stalls in deep water, leave it and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.
Texas law is clear on the specifics of encountering flooded roads.
• Never drive around barriers blocking low water crossings or flooded roadways. Penalties include a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail.
• Tampering with roadway warning signs or barriers is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, up to two years in jail, or both.
