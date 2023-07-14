Grapeland finishes second at 15U state baseball tournament

The Grapeland 15U baseball team finished in second place at the state tournament Thursday.
Grapeland lost to Buffalo 11-1 after beating Alto in the opener.
"They were really strong all season,” Grapeland coach Ross Pennington said. “They started out just working hard and they dominated all season with only two losses.”
Pennington said his team had four or five players who play together in school.
“Some of the kids play at other schools, but they played with this team last year, so they were all familiar with each other,” Pennington said.
Pennington said his team worked hard.
“They are just all standouts. They are just a solid, hard working bunch of kids and they're really good ballplayers,” Pennington said.
“You know, all the kids work out in the watermelon field. The game we lost to Buffalo that sent us to the loser's bracket, I had given them the day off before to let them rest. Don't get me wrong, that Buffalo team was a great team, but the guys showed up tired and they didn't have any energy. The next day I had them show up at 6:30 a.m. They worked all morning then played until 11 p.m. It was the best two games they'd played all season.”
Team members are Braden Barron, Jacoby Elliott, Edy Lopez, Diego Fajardo, Coach Ethan Owens, Gabriel DeLeon, Blake Davis, Aiden Owens, Case Pennington, Eli DeLeon, Rick Hernandez, Coach Chance Huff and Pennington.
