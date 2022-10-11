GRAPELAND – Grapeland will roll out its red-carpet this week for its single biggest weekend of the year, the 77th Annual Peanut Festival. “Home of Heroes” will be the theme of this year’s festival, paying tribute to first responders, law enforcement, military, medical personnel and every other hero who makes a difference. Annually, thousands visit to celebrate homecoming, enjoy reunions and partake in what has become a fantastic festival in the pines.
Grapeland Chamber of Commerce’s Julie Rhone is excited about the food vendors turnout.
“We officially have 29 food vendors scheduled,” Rhone said. “And our arts and crafts booths area is completely sold out. It looks like we’re going to have a great year.”
The weekend will get its unofficial start at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Sandie Stadium with a community Homecoming Pep Rally and bonfire.
The official start of the Peanut Festival begins with Carnival Family Night at the Grapeland City Park Thursday, Oct. 13. Carnival rides, games and fried delicacies of all sorts will take center stage beginning at 6 p.m. and lasting until 10 p.m. Wrist bands allowing carnival goers to “ride all night” will be available for purchase at the park at a cost of $25 per armband.
The festivities kick into high gear at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the Grapeland High School Homecoming football game when the Grapeland Sandies take the field to face the Shelbyville Dragons in a district matchup. Prior to the game, the Homecoming King and Queen, along with their Royal Court, will be crowned.
At approximately 9 p.m., following the game, festivities will move to Grapeland City Park for the ever-popular Concert in the Park, featuring the Rodney Reeves Band.
Saturday’s fun-filled agenda will begin with a pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. hosted by Marketplace on Main. Enjoy a stack of pancakes, topped with fresh fruit and whipped cream, sausage or bacon, and a breakfast drink. Tickets will be available at the door for $10/plate. Marketplace on Main is located at 140 S. Main St.
The annual Peanut Festival Parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade route will follow along Main Street and wind through downtown Grapeland.
This year’s parade promises to be a can’t-miss event. Grand Marshall for the parade will be Dr. Ruth Simmons, President of Prairie View A&M University and Grapeland native.
Simmons will not be showing up empty-handed as she will be accompanied by the Prairie View A&M Marching Storm Band, one of the most prestigious and entertaining bands in the country.
Festivities will continue at Grapeland City Park with the arts, crafts and food vendors, as well as the carnival with its rides and games set up along the midway. Live music will fill the air all day while visitors eat, shop, dance and reunite with friends and family at the annual event.
Rochelle & The Sidewinders, an award winning, high-energy R&B/Funk band based out of Austin Texas that will be featured in Saturday’s live music entertainment at the park. The Sidewinders have performed as the headlining and support act at dozens of major music festivals throughout Texas, as well as many of the high profile music venues around the state.
Also hitting the main stage will be Almost Legal, the teen sensations from right here in East Texas. Specializing in a high-energy blend of country, rock and blues, Almost Legal promises a rousing good time.
For the 77th time in history, a new Peanut Queen will be crowned. Taking the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Lorena Shoultz Auditorium the coronation will be the grand finale of the 2022 Peanut Festival.
The event will be a homecoming of sorts. The 2021 coronation was forced to move to the Crockett Civic center due to ongoing construction at Lorena Shoultz Auditorium. While a wonderful venue and one that was much appreciated, the logistics of practicing and setting up for the event were challenging.
Director D’Linda Mahaffey endured a trial by fire in her first year running the show in 2021. This year seems to be a welcome reprieve from the rigors of scheduling, practice and transportation.
“This year is so much easier,” Mahaffey said. “We’ve been able to practice more often and do so on our own schedule. It seems to be considerably less stressful for everyone involved. It’s right here in our backyard and we have access any time we need it. I think it will reflect in everyone’s experience the night of the coronation.”
As far as the contestants go, 2022’s crop of Peanut Queen contestants appears to be a very tightly knit group of young ladies who are thankful to be experiencing the Grapeland tradition with one another. While all would love to win, there will be no shortage of tears of genuine joy for whoever is awarded the crown.
This year’s contestants, in alphabetical order are:
Marley Duhon
Marley Duhon, sponsored by the Grapeland Noon Lions Club, is the daughter of Randy and Kim Duhon.
Duhon said she is very focused on her studies, consisting heavily of dual credit courses. She particularly enjoys Psychology and Health Science and will graduate in May with her Associate’s Degree.
“I’ve been in Grapeland my entire life and have wanted to run for Peanut Queen since before I can remember,” Duhon said. “It would be such an honor and achievement to be the first winner in my family.”
Emily Hanna
Emily Hanna is a Grapeland High School cheerleader. Her parents are Terressa and Mark Nelson, and she is sponsored by her grandfather’s San Antonio firm, Mark Hanna, CPA.
Hanna said she loves studying Health Science and plans to continue down that path, possibly at University of Texas at Tyler, as she pursues her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree with plans on becoming a labor and delivery nurse.
“I chose to run for Peanut Queen because I struggle with anxiety and this is a great opportunity to work on that,” Hanna said. “A win would be such a great experience, but I would be just as happy to see any of the other girls crowned as well.”
Daria Konkova
Daria Konkova is an exchange student at Grapeland High School who makes her way to East Texas by way of the Ukraine. Konkova’s parents are Julia Konkova and Olexandr Konkova. She is hosted in Grapeland by Brad and Channin Spisak and sponsored by Elite Fitness.
A math enthusiast, Konkova said she won a scholarship to study abroad. Following graduation, she plans to attend college and delve deeper into the world of mathematics. Due to the war in her home country, Konkova will remain in East Texas for another year.
“I was mesmerized by the beauty of the event last year and could not imagine that this year I would take part,” Konkova said. “Being the Peanut Queen would give me pride to know that I am representing my country and families well.”
Alexis Lopez
Alexis Lopez will be representing SFC Appraisal Co. during the coronation. Her parents are Tabitha Charanza and Chris Lopez, and she lives with her grandmother Tonya McQueen.
Lopez said she enjoys her English classes at GHS and would love to attend Texas A&M to pursue a degree in Psychology.
Tickets for the Queen Coronation are $20 and are available at the Grapeland Independent School District Administration Office.
For more information visit www.grapelandareachamber.org or www.facebook.com/GrapelandChamber/
