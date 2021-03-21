Grapeland Police are looking for information that could lead to the whereabouts of Jessie Lee Ann Grace Perry, 15, last seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20 in Grapeland.
Jessie, five feet two inches tall, was last seen wearing blue skinny jeans, a black long sleeve T-shirt with possible gray hoodie over the top, and black Nike slides with Nike in pink lettering.
If you have any information on Jessie's whereabouts please contact Grapeland Police Department or the Houston County Sheriff's Office.
Jessie is currently listed as a missing person in the state of Texas.
Grapeland City Office: 936-687-2115
Dispatch: 936- 544-2862
