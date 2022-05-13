GRAPELAND – In 2002 the Grapeland Public Library set up shop in the historic former home of the First United Methodist Church. This Friday, May 13, it celebrates “20 Years of Success.”
The charm and ambiance of this beautiful, historic building, both inside and out, reflects its church heritage. Retaining the original wood floors, much of the woodwork and original fixtures and stained glass windows keeps that history alive.
The shelving was custom-built to accommodate the angle of the floors leading to the former pulpit area which is now the circulation desk.
Despite the building’s 1920s vintage, the library provides thoroughly modern services.
In addition to a wide selection of print and audio resources, the library offers internet and computer access, a variety of research tools and reading aids, meeting rooms and more.
Located at 106 North Ok St. in Grapeland, the 20th Anniversary festivities will start at noon and continue until 3:00 p.m.
Drinks and a silent auction will be the order of the day.
For more information call 936-687-3425 or visit www.grapelandlib.org
