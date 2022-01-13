Grapeland Independent School District is closing due to staffing shortages attributed to COVID-19 and other seasonal health issues.
On Thursday, the school announced they would be closed Friday, Jan. 14 and reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 19 due to staff shortages because of COVID.
Superintendent Don Jackson reported Wednesday, staff attendance was down to 60%.
The district was already scheduled to be out in observance of Martine Luther King, Jr. holiday.
School administration is hoping that the five day period between closing and reopening will give staff members time to get well and return to their duties.
Palestine ISD also sent out a notice on Wednesday that they were considering closing for two days due to staffing issues, however, at this time they remain on their normal calendar.
Elkhart, Neches and Westwood said Wednesday they were not currently facing the same issue and planned to continue in person learning and have no plans for possible closers.
The Herald-Press had not received any notifications or announcements from Cayuga, Oakwood, Slocum or Frankston schools as of close of business Thursday.
