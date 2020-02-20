A series of probation violations, including $900 in unpaid fees to Anderson County, could land former Palestine High School football player LeGeorge Gray in prison.
Anderson County issued a warrant for Gray, 19, last week for seven violations of his probationary conditions, the Herald-Press learned Wednesday. The violations include failures to avoid persons of “harmful and disreputable character,” report to a community supervision officer monthly, and perform community service.
The four other technical violations consist of unpaid obligations to Anderson County of about $900, including $15 for a court-ordered drug test, $540 for “supervision fees,” and unspecified attorney's fees.
Gray is still at large. Law enforcement officials told the Herald-Press Gray could help himself by turning himself in.
In March, Gray was sentenced to 10 years' probation and 141 days in jail for the aggravated assault of teammate Michael Stanczak in September of 2017.
Probationers or parolees can be sent back to prison, or suffer other consequences, if they either commit new crimes or so-called technical violations. Technical violations occur when a probationer or parolee breaks a rule or condition of release, such as not reporting to supervision officers or drinking alcohol.
Consequences for probation violations vary widely. Courts across the state have given first-time probation violators warnings, additional probation conditions, 30 days in jail for contempt of court, and extended probation time.
The maximum punishment for Gray would be spending the remainder of his probationary period, roughly nine years, in prison.
“It's difficult to say what a judge will do,” Anderson County Adult Probation Office Director Milo Reina told the Herald-Press Wednesday. “It's the policy of our office not to make recommendations. If asked a direct question, my staff will answer; but ultimately, it's up to the judge.”
Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell told the Herald-Press it's too early to speculate on Gray's fate.
“First he has to be arrested,” Mitchell said. “Then we'll have a motion to proceed. Right now, it's way too early to tell. We will present the facts, and the judge will make the decision.”
Reina said he tells probationers their futures are up to them. “If they finish their probation, and walk out a free person, it's their own doing,” he said.
