Greenbriar Nursing & Rehab of Palestine is gearing up to give back to area first responders this Independence Day.
From 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, July 4, all area first responders are invited to a free drive-thru lunch courtesy of the residents and staff at Greenbriar.
Marketing and Admissions Director Ally Hauck said the Greenbriar family is excited to restart the annual tradition.
“We did this for the first responders for several years but this will be the first time since COVID,” Hauck said. “Everybody is so excited to be able to do this again.”
The drive-thru lunch was started as a way to simply thank area first responders for their hard work and dedication on a day when their job pressure is at its highest.
“We know that July 4th is a very busy and difficult day for law enforcement and firemen,” Hauck said. “This just felt like the perfect way to say thank you.”
The staff will be setting up in Greenbriar’s front parking lot, so first responders can just drive up and be served.
No reservations needed.
The menu for the event is hamburgers, hotdogs and watermelon.
“The residents are so excited,” Hauck said. “They will all be out there and will be able to express their thanks.”
Greenbriar Nursing & Rehab is located at 2404 HWY 155 in Palestine.
For more information call 903-729-6024.
