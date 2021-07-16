The Neches Independent School District Board of Trustees is set to discuss the employment of Kimberlyn Snider during Monday’s meeting.
The agenda for the NISD board meeting states they will discuss “personnel matter” during executive session, including the consideration of an employee Level 3 grievance involving campus principal and consideration of the job posting details for superintendent.
While Snider is currently employed at Neches Elementary School, a job posting for an Elementary/Jr. High principal at Neches was posted on the Region 7 website on July 9.
“A job vacancy at a school district can not be posted unless a resignation has been accepted, a person has been moved to a new position or terminated,” said Kaitlyn Scroggins, a parent and a representative for the community group Change for Neches.
Since the board renewed Snider’s contract, there are contractual obligations for them to consider.
Members of the social media group, Change for Neches, hopes the Neches school board will put Snider on administrative leave Monday and she will not be at the school when students return this fall.
“We think retaining Mrs. Snider adds additional cost to tax payers and halts the healing of our school and community,” Scroggins said in a social media post, citing Snider and claims she uses bullying, threats, retaliation, the threat of transfer or calling the cops and control to discipline students.
“We simply do not want her to have any access to our children,” Scroggins said.
Scroggins is encouraging parents and community to attend Monday’s meeting and to reach out to board members and ask that Snider be placed on leave.
Snider was indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony and five counts of official oppression in January.
Her attorney filed the motion to throw out the indictment based on incorrect language, a common pre-trial procedure, during a hearing May 28.
Following her grand jury indictment, Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Feb. 2.
Despite the indictment and subsequent arrest, the Neches Board of Trustees voted Feb. 22 to extend Snider’s contract, after her husband, Superintendent Randy Snider decided to retain his wife as elementary principal.
Snider is currently under review by the Texas Education Agency.
The TEA reported there were 33 complaints against her since Jan. 1 and that she’s under review by the agency’s Educator Investigation Division.
The Neches Independent School District accepted the retirement letter of Randy as superintendent May 17. Randy Snider’s retirement will be effective June 30.
The Neches Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 19.
