The Anderson County Master Gardeners and Hope Station recently collaborated to install a new garden to benefit the ministry’s clients. Nine gardeners used their expertise and donated supplies to build a group of raised beds on Hope Station’s front lawn last month.
Campus Pastor Randy Bechtel of Hope Station has been a gardener all his life and volunteered to supervise the project after one of the organization’s Thrive clients asked to build a garden.
Since 2015, Hope Station has been transforming lives in Anderson County. The 501(c)3 faith based, non-profit organization offers assistance to persons and families who are homeless, or at-risk of homelessness. It’s Thrive program encourages personal growth in men through religious study and guidance, and the garden is being cultivated by the program’s two participants.
“We help them become the leaders that God created them to be,” Bechtel said. “We house them, we provide for them in every way and any way possible.”
The vegetables will feed clients of Thrive and others who receive vouchers for services.
Among the plants now growing are different varieties of tomatoes, peppers, squash and beans. Some plants will soon bear fruit, thanks to rich soil placed in the bed and plentiful rain in recent weeks.
The Master Gardeners installed a weed barrier, built a few raised beds on top from cedar planks milled in Slocum, and poured in large mounds of rich soil. They completed the garden in about four hours over a few days.
“The barrier keeps the weeds down,” Bechtel said. “You don’t have to do much weeding or cultivating so really you’re just waiting on the produce to ripen and then harvest it.”
Thrive Director Pedro Contreras said the garden reflects the goals of Hope Station’s ministry.
“It’s a symbol of what we offer in our program,” Contreras said. “You get out what you put into it.”
Master Gardener Pam Denson, who led the project, explained why her group wanted to build the garden.
“It’s such a positive thing for the community,” she said.
The Master Gardeners do many projects around the county to teach gardening as part of their internship and community service requirements. They previously installed low maintenance rose bushes and mulch around the main building at Hope Station at 919 S. Magnolia St. in the Southside Historic District.
“The Master Gardeners have been a blessing to us for many years,” said Jacob Randle, Director of Hope Station. “They know what they’re doing, obviously, so it’s going to produce great crops.”
