Texas gubernatorial candidate retired Army Lt. Col. Allen West of Garland, Texas, spoke at a fundraiser for the Anderson County Republicans Thursday.
More than 100 attendees listened intently and applauded intermittently while the former US Congressman and Texas Republican Party chair explained his views on matters affecting the state.
The event raised funds for the club’s Joy T. Gold scholarship, which is awarded annually to one or more graduating high school seniors in Anderson County. The fundraiser included a ticketed dinner and a silent auction. Local musician J.T. Herrod performed before the meal.
West, 60, said he is running for governor to provide better leadership on defending and processing immigrants at the Texas border and other pressing issues such as the public health crisis and trafficking of humans, sex and drugs.
“Here we are in Texas and we can’t even secure our own border,” West said. “We’ve got to empower ourselves to do what the federal government is not doing.”
West’s speech cited current and historical events, passages from the Bible, and the US and Texas state constitutions while criticizing current federal and state responses to crises facing the state.
During an open question-and-answer session, attendees asked West about his stance on issues ranging from education to the border wall to legalization of marijuana.
Responding to each question decisively and eloquently, West said he opposes teaching of critical race theory, favors “integrated surveillance” instead of a border wall and supports legalization of medical marijuana with “tight restrictions.”
He also provided a multi-point strategy for deploying National Guard troops to secure the state’s 1,254-mile border and other security measures to deter immigration.
West served three years in the Marine Corps and 22 years in the US Army and is a veteran of the Gulf War in Iraq and the War in Afghanistan. He was elected to represent Florida’s 22nd District in 2010 in the US Congress, serving on the Small Business and Armed Services committees.
He is the author of two books, “Guardian of the Republic” and “Hold Texas, Hold the Nation.” He also frequently appears on NewsMax and Fox News. West recently criticized Gov. Greg Abbott’s requirement that members of the National Guard receive vaccinations or lose their jobs.
Arlene McReynolds, one of the event’s organizers, said integrity at the polls and border regulation are the most important issues affecting voters in upcoming elections.
Jon Watson, a candidate running for Anderson County Judge, praised West’s speaking abilities. Watson said he’s an undecided voter who is not satisfied with the state’s current leadership.
“I’m still weighing my options on who I want to vote for,” Watson said. “A lot of things could have been done without infringing on our freedoms.”
The Anderson County Republicans meet the second Monday of each month and information is available at www.andersoncountyrepublicanstexas.org. Information about West and his candidacy is available at www.west4governor.com.
