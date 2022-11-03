Guys Changing Lives is serving a free Thanksgiving meal at noon Saturday in the Frankston City Park. The nonprofit organization is continuing a tradition started in 2018.
The Beneficent Thanksgiving Dinner includes dressing with gravy, baked ham, candied yams, green beans, potato salad, pecan pie, sweet potato pie, cakes and a drink.
GCL President Michael White said the event allows GCL to share holiday dinners with others who do not have family.
“Some people do not have Thanksgiving,” White said. “No one should spend Thanksgiving alone.”
The organization receives help in preparing the meal from an auxiliary group, the Women of GCL. They set up in the pavilion at Frankston City Park to serve the meals in carry-out boxes that people bring home with them.
“They’re a big help to us,” said Michael Hatton, GCL vice president. “They do a lot of the cooking for us. We do some of the cooking, but they’re great cooks.”
Funds for the meal come from members of the Frankston community throughout the year.
White said GCL started a few years ago as a group of eight friends who wanted to make a difference in the lives of kids and the elderly in the community. It now includes roughly a dozen members.
GCL also organizes annual giveaways of backpacks and school supplies to students in need.
For information about Guys Changing Lives or to donate call 903-530-5226 or visit www.guys-changing-lives.ueniweb.com.
