It’s almost time for Frankston’s annual “Spooktacular”, scheduled every year on Halloween.
This year’s event is set to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 on the downtown on the square.
Local businesses and other community organizations are invited to set up booths and tables full of candy and other goodies for young “trick or treaters.”
Area children are expected to come in costumes and go from booth to booth throughout the spooky gathering. Adults also customarily dress up and join the activities, taking many pictures for sharing.
The board of the Frankston Economic Development Corporation sponsors this annual event to give the children of the community a safe place to go on Halloween, and get the whole community involved in the activities.
According to FEDC board member Gigi Selman, any individual or organization is welcome to create a booth and give away their own candy. There will be prizes for those organizations who participate and decorate.
For participants, the best costumes will be rewarded. There will be a first prize of $100 and a second place prize of $50 for the costume winners.
There will also be a $100 prize for the best display.
The FEDC board is inviting area adults and children to come and be a part of this local Halloween celebration event.
“There is nothing better than a community that brings special activities, such as this, to their people,” Selman said. “This will be a very festive celebration and is a perfect example of community togetherness and support.”
