Dust off your leg warmers, parachute pants and Members Only jacket, and buy a fresh can of Aqua Net: The '80s are making a return to Palestine.
Festivities will kick off around 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at Hambone’s Cajun Grill for an '80s themed Christmas party. Hambone’s owner Hal Ham believes it could be the party of the century.
“We’re really excited about it,” Ham said. “Around 7:30 p.m. we’ll close the kitchen and move all the tables out so we can have a big dance floor. At 8 p.m. we’ll start the party. We’ll also set up propane heaters out on the patio so folks can step out for some fresh air.”
The forecast for Friday shows some extremely cold weather headed to the area, but Ham expects a big turnout regardless of the predicted temperatures.
“Everybody loves a great party, especially something as fun as this,” Ham said. “This will bring back so many memories for a lot of people, but even if that wasn’t your decade it’s still a fun time for the clothes and music. It’s going to be a blast.”
The event is a first for Hambone’s, and came about after some brainstorming with Palestine Mayor Justin Florence, who will provide all the synthesizer, electronic drum and keytar-heavy music for the event, along with a light show for the perfect '80s effect.
“Yeah, Justin and I had been kicking it around for a while,” Ham said. “Then one day he posted the idea on Facebook. The response was pretty big and 100% positive, but I noticed some other places offering to host, so I jumped in real quick and nailed it down.”
There will be a cover charge for the evening of $10 and attendees are strongly encouraged to don their very best '80s or Christmas attire.
“We had hoped to not charge a cover, or to charge a cover that we could donate to a local charity,” Ham said. “But during the big ‘snowmageddon’ we had some outside routed utilities freeze, so we will have to take extra precautions to make sure we stay operable for the event.”
The evening should be full of Cyndi Lauper and Pat Benatar sightings, or perhaps a brush with somebody who looks like Billy Idol or Sonny Crockett. Either way, Friday night will be one for the ages.
Hambones Cajun Grill is located at 213 E. Crawford St. in Old Town Palestine.
For more information call 903-729-2663.
