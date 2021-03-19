Combined Associates Real Estate presents Texas Hill, a bold harmonic trio featuring Craig Wayne Boyd, Adam Wakefield and Casey James in concert Saturday, March 20 at Hambone's Cajun Grill in Palestine.
Fans of The Voice will recognize Boyd and Wakefield, who were already living in Nashville and touring when they made their TV debuts /the show/, each reached the Top 15 on the /Billboard/Hot Country Songs chart based on public reaction to their televised performances.
James moved to Music City after his /American Idol /experience in the Simon Cowell era, and likewise made Top 15 on the magazine’s Country Airplay chart.
These three timbres together, regardless of what register they’re in, create their own sound.
“When you hear Fleetwood Mac together, you know it's Fleetwood Mac,” Wakefield said. “When you hear the Eagles singing, you know it's the Eagles. We have our own sound as a collective, and nothing shows that more than when we flip parts around and still sound the same.”
Kenny McCann and Tyler Stokes will open for Texas Hill.
There is a $10 cover for this event at the door. There will be food specials all night.
Hambone's Cajun Grill is located at 213 E Crawford St. Call 903-724-4385 for more info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.