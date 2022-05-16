Anderson County is coming together to help out one of their own. A hamburger fundraiser is being held for Marsha Mullins, Precinct 4 court clerk for Justice of the Peace James Westley Friday, May 20.
Mullins was diagnosed with colon cancer in November of 2021. A successful surgery in December removed a portion of her colon as well as the tumor.
She underwent another surgery to install a port for her chemo treatments a few weeks later, but that port failed after a few treatments requiring a second port surgery in March.
She has six more treatments scheduled, and has continued to work as much as possible while undergoing chemotherapy.
Marsha is a lifetime resident of Palestine. She is married and has five children and five grandchildren.
For $10, supporters will get a hamburger, chips, water and cookies. Volunteers will begin serving at 11 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m.
Make plans to come out and support Marsha. Donations are welcome.
