Legacy at Town Creek's annual Legacy Burger Sale fundraiser is all set for Thursday, June 15 with all proceeds going towards Legacy's annual two-day fishing experience for all residents and families.
"We are so excited to get this burger sale going so our community can be a part of such a special tradition," said Caedee Minter, Legacy’s Community Liaison. "We want to thank everyone for any help that they can give."
Meals are $12 and include a hot, fresh cheeseburger with all the toppings, chips, a cookie and a drink.
Employees of Legacy have hosted the annual hamburger sale fundraiser to pay for the fishing experience for over 12 years. A two-year hiatus was imposed due to COVID restraints, but the much-anticipated event returned to much fanfare in 2022. Staff members and residents alike enjoy the event and look forward to fishing together with family during the two-day derby.
"This is an awesome opportunity for our residents to wrap up the summer," Minter said. "It gets them out of their normal schedule and reminds them of the good ol' days."
Pre-orders are encouraged and may be placed by calling 903-727-8500 or emailing LegacyTCad@swltc.com. Online payments are also available this year. A link will be sent with email orders.
Orders may be picked up at 2212 W. Reagan in Palestine between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Delivery in Palestine is available. Orders for delivery must be arranged prior to June 14 in order to ensure enough drivers are available.
