Established December 24, 1972
Half a century ago on Christmas Eve, just married, Thomas “Tommy” and Kathryn Henneke Naismith left their wedding reception at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church on US 84 E in Palestine, Texas at 2 p.m. on the way to their honeymoon destination.
The plan, after dining at the Corral Restaurant on I45 in Madisonville, was to spend their wedding night at the hotel in Madisonville. The following morning, Christmas Day, they would travel to their honeymoon destination of San Antonio.
The situation, however, was that they were both recent graduates of Sam Houston State University, neither had employment and together they had $300 in the bank. Tommy also had the flu and on Christmas Day everything was closed. With nowhere to eat and nowhere to get gas, on that first Christmas of their new life together as man and wife, they made their first wise decision: they terminated their honeymoon trip plans and spent the rest of their honeymoon at their $110 a month apartment on Queen St. in Palestine.
Now, five decades later for their golden anniversary, Kathryn and Tommy will complete their honeymoon trip plans. With retirement after more than four decades of working as educators and much more under their belts, and with a house-sitter to feed the cows and dog, Tommy and Kathryn will go to stay in their terraced suite on the San Antonio River, and whatever else they can think to do. Perhaps they’ll visit the San Antonio Zoo and the Alamo.
Tommy and Kathryn said they are very thankful to God for their richly blessed life together that he has provided to them with two decades as educators at LaPoynor School in LaRue, two decades as educators at Slocum Independent School District, travels to all 50 states and numerous countries and currently farming in Alderbranch.
The couple said they are also very thankful to the wonderful people who have been such blessings to their married life for the past half-century.
Knowing that times are difficult now with the pandemic and very busy with it being the Christmas season, Tommy and Kathryn said they are foregoing a 50th Anniversary reception.
“We ask that our family and friends, in this wonderful time that we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of our Savior, to reflect on him, his greatness and the greatness of his love as he has sacrificed for us and continuously provides for us,” Tommy said. “Thank you Jesus!”
