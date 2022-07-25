Barbeque, sliced beef and bread
Ribs and sausage and a cold big red
Barbeque makes old ones feel young
Barbeque make everybody someone
Robert Earl Keen released the definitive musical version of “Barbeque.” in 1994. A couple of years later the wheels began turning on a plan that would bring more of the iconic staple right here to Palestine.
A native of LaPorte, Texas, Anthony “Tony” Ybarra moved to Palestine 26 years ago and has had his hand in the restaurant business ever since.
“My family owns El Toro,” Ybarra said. “I helped work out the deal to buy the former Catfish King building and everything took off from there.”
Six weeks ago, Tony and his family saw their newest venture launch in the location that originally housed Long John Silvers at 2111 Crockett Rd.
“We had been looking at this place for quite a while,” Ybarra said. “With Chick-fil-A next door, you could never find a better location.”
The 30-year-old buildings came with challenges of course.
“It took a lot of work,” Ybarra said. “Thirty years of deep-frying seafood and later having hibachi grills will take its toll on a place.”
All the hard work has paid off. The first thing you notice when entering Happy Trails is the immaculate cleanliness of the building. The dining area is decorated with a rustic flair, but not overdone. The results are welcoming without being distracting.
“We want the food to speak for itself,” Ybarra said.
And speak it does. Happy Trails uses only the finest meats for its menu offerings. Brisket, ribs, sausage in country and jalapeno varieties, chicken, turkey and pulled pork are all done to Ybarra’s top shelf standards.
“We went to great lengths to find the very best meat to serve,” Ybarra said. “We have to travel to get the sausage because they don’t deliver this far, but we weren’t willing to settle.”
The rest of the menu received the same attention to detail.
“The sides are a huge part,” Ybarra said. “Everything has to have flavor. We went out and found our favorite potato salad. We found the most amazing buns for the sandwiches. Our desserts are homemade. Many places get parts of their menu just right. Rarely do they get everything right. We chose carefully so we can get everything right.”
That level of commitment shows up in every aspect of Happy Trails and points toward a long-lasting and successful future.
“Anybody who knows food will come here and instantly recognize the quality of what we put out,” Ybarra said. “Whatever you do reflects who you are.”
For more information call 903-922-4441, visit www.happytrailsbbq.com or follow them on Facebook.
