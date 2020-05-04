After more than six months as interim Palestine police chief, Mark Harcrow is headed for the permanent position.
In a special meeting of city council Monday, Harcrow will be considered for full-time chief, following a long-awaited recommendation from City Manager Leslie Cloer.
The police chief position has remained vacant since former Chief Andy Harvey resigned in October.
Under the city charter, the city manager appoints the police chief, but city council members must approve the recommendation.
Mayor Steve Presley told the Herald-Press Monday he's confident the council will approve the appointment. Council members have previously expressed strong support for Harcrow, a Palestine native.
Presley said Cloer might not be able to make Monday night's meeting, due to a family emergency.
“We are ecstatic to see this moving forward, especially at this time, when we need strong leadership,” YMCA Director Cindy Piersol told the Herald-Press Monday.
Piersol is one of roughly 100 Palestine residents and business leaders who have pressed Cloer to name Harcrow chief.
Last month, the group started a petition on the Internet-based change.org, and began a movement on social media promoting Harcrow for the position.
Harcrow declined to comment.
Former Palestine Chief Andy Harvey, who promoted Harcrow to captain, and then to assistant chief, told the Herald-Press the city is making the right decision.
“I’m extremely proud of that young man,” Harvey said. “Mark [Harcrow] is the right person for the job at this time, and he and the city have a bright future ahead.”
The special session of the city council can be viewed at 3:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s Facebook page, and on the city’s website at: http://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/government/city-council/meeting-portal/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.