Harris champions bills for 88th Legislative Session

While the new legislative session does not begin until Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, State Representative Cody Harris has been working hard meeting with organizations and individuals throughout House District 8 and preparing bills he believes will ultimately benefit people all over the State of Texas.
Harris said one critically important piece of legislation he’s been working on is House Bill 799. This bill is designed to stop anti-police district attorneys and law enforcement agencies who have threatened the due process rights of men and women in uniform by placing them on the so-called Brady List. This list is a public database that tracks police misconduct.
Harris met with Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores in early December to talk about the legislation and its importance to law enforcement.
“We plan to work with the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas and The Voice of Texas Law Enforcement to support the entire law enforcement community,” Harris said. “This bill is designed to stop these radical DAs and reinstate the Constitutionally guaranteed rights of law enforcement officers. I’m proud to work with my local law enforcement officials as well as pro-law enforcement organizations across the state to put an end to this abusive practice.”
Harris said this bill would limit the use of unsubstantiated information regarding a law enforcement officer and their role as a witness in a criminal proceeding.
Pre-filing for the upcoming session began on Monday, Nov. 14 and Harris’ office started with a bill package that includes:
HB 623: This would exempt feed as taxable personal property while it is in stock at feed stores in Texas. Currently feed is exempt at every point along the way, from the field where it is harvested to the farmer or rancher purchasing a bag. The exception is when it is inventory sitting in a store. This would remove that exceptions.
HJR 47: This is a proposal for a constitutional amendment which would remove all animal feed tax to alleviate undo burdens on farmers and ranchers.
HB 624: This legislation would give firefighters statutory authority to transport patients to the hospital in emergency situations. This is modeled after an Oklahoma Senate Bill 1515 filed by Sen. Darrell Weaver. It was in response to an Oklahoma City firefighter who was disciplined for driving a 3-year-old burn victim to the hospital in his truck after waiting 20 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.
HB 628: The creation of a fallen law enforcement officer license plate would give another avenue for communities to remember and celebrate those who have given their all. The bill is modeled on a similar plate available in Florida.
HB 709: This bill is designed to prohibit banks or lenders from mandating a particular environmental provision, known as Environmental Social Governance. Certain governments have put parameters in place that can affect where a consumer may shop, their credit score and their ability to take out loans, this bill prohibits this.
“These are just a few of the bills we will bring forth in our upcoming session,” Harris said. “We are committed to tackling the most difficult and critical issues we are all facing including school safety and escalating property taxes.”
In the 88th legislative session, due to redistricting, Harris will be working with two new areas, most of Henderson County and all of Cherokee County. Though he will no longer represent Hill and Freestone counties, Harris said he believes they will be well cared for by newly elected Representative Angelia Orr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.