After 40 years, Heck’s Drive-In is back at 501 N. Mallard St. in Palestine.
Ray Heck opened the original Heck’s Drive-In, also known as the Hamburger Stand sometime between 1939 and 1940, when the Palestine High School Stadium was located where Kroger stands today.
Its original claim to fame was hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and root beer floats. After 40 years in business, Ray sold his business to another family and hung up his apron.
On Friday, Jan. 15, Ray’s grandson, Ralph Rosson, reopened Heck’s Drive-In, serving his grandfather’s recipes with a modern flair. Rosson’s oldest and youngest sons, Zachary, 27 and Travis, 17, are also working at the drive-in with their dad.
“This is not your average drive-in,” Rosson said. “We’re not serving processed, pre-made frozen foods. We are making everything from scratch.”
The drive-in opened with a sample menu and tentative hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“I’m using my grandfather’s recipes to see what our patrons want while we develop a more permanent menu,” Rosson said. “People are ordering a lot of onion rings, hamburgers, fish, seafood and my grandfather’s original chili. We also have root beer floats, cherry lime squeezes, Blue Bell Ice Cream, dipped cones and malts. Once we develop our menu, we’ll also offer daily specials.”
He’ll set the drive-ins hours once they figure out the best times to be open for their patrons.
For more information, check them out on Facebook or call 903-727-0151.
