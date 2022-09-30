Paint Palestine Pink’s community-wide run, fun run and walk will kick off Saturday morning on Loop 323 to raise money for cancer screenings of all types for uninsured and underinsured patients in Anderson County and the surrounding area.
This year’s event is themed “2022 Legit to Quit,” based on album and song “2 Legit 2 Quit” released by MC Hammer in 1991.
The event includes a 10.5 mile at 7:30 a.m., a 5K at 8:30 a.m., and a 1 Mile run/walk at 9:30 a.m. near Texas Oncology at 3415 S Loop 256 in Palestine. Day of race registration ranges between $45 and $75.
Paint Palestine Pink began in 2010 as a fundraiser for free mammograms but its scope gradually increased to include screenings for all types of cancer. It has since grown into a 501(c) nonprofit organization that has raised more than $300,000. The organization is run by volunteers and donates 100% of its funds to provide cancer screenings.
Besides mammograms, the organization funds PET scans, CAT scans, biopsies and MRIs.
Paint Palestine Pink partners with Palestine Regional Medical Center where testing is mostly done by local general surgeons.
Persons who apply to receive a cancer screening qualify according to income and insurance status. Applicants must provide a valid driver’s license or identification number and a physician’s order for the diagnostic procedure.
Participants needed to register by Sept. 17 to be guaranteed a t-shirt. The registration fee is nonrefundable. Children are invited to participate and must be registered. There is no fee for children younger than 8 and all children younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent.
Sign up to participate in Paint Palestine Pink or complete an application to receive a free cancer screening at www.paintpalestinepink.org.
