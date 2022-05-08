The Palestine Post Office is participating in the National Association of Letter Carriers’ 30th annual national food drive on Saturday, May 14.
Letter carriers will join forces with our community and others to help fight hunger in Texas and throughout the country.
For more two decades the Palestine Postal Service has participated in the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive said Palestine mail clerk Stephanie Harrison. However, this is the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic for the post office to participate.
The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest single-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need in the community.
To participate in the food drive, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing non-perishable foods next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 14.
While the food drive is scheduled for May 14, Harrison said food can be donated beforehand for people who might be out of town or unavailable. Mail carriers are happy to collect donations anytime the week before. There will also be a collection box at the post office on Link Street.
Millions of Americans live in challenging situations, uncertain of where their next meal will come from or if it will come at all. This food drive makes a positive difference for them.
For more information, contact the Palestine Post office at 903-729-2435.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.