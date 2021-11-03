The Stock Pot needs your help this holiday season. In an effort to stock its pantries in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas, several businesses and community groups have joined forces raise fund and collect food through an annual chili competition and old time gospel singing Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Montalba Christian Church.
The Stock Pot has served as Palestine's soup kitchen since 1986. It is an all-volunteer group supported solely by community donations and an annual FEMA donation.
Five cooking crews are dedicated to each fixing lunch one day a week, providing free meals to the community Monday through Friday.
The Presbyterian Church has allowed the organization to use its Youth Building, rent free, for 35 years.
It currently serves 60 to 100 meals daily and 1,500 to 1,800 a month.
Anyone that comes through the door is welcome to eat, no questions asked.
The singing for this event will be provided by Wanda Thompson, John Irwin, Bill Roberts, Jimmie Fail, Troy and Joyce Dancer will begin at 10 a.m.
A chili dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring five cans of food, one institutional size can or a $5 donation. Drop them in your favorite chili cook's box. For your donation, you will enjoy chili with the trimmings, cookies and a drink.
The organization that collects the most food and donations receives bragging rights as the competition winner, and will have its organization's name engraved on the Chili Dinner plaque, to be displayed it at the winning organization for a year.
This year's Chili Dinner is dedicated to the memory of Debbie Wesson, who was the organizer of the event, as well as many other events which benefited worthy causes. Many of those event benefited veterans, for whom Wesson had a great love and respect.
This year’s chili cooks will include Brookdale Assisted Living, the Anderson County Democratic Women, the Anderson County Republic Club, the Health Advisory of Anderson County, the Crockett Road Church of Christ Stock Pot Crew, the Crockett Road Church of Christ Youth Group, Montalba Christian Church and Montalba Baptist Church.
For those who would like to donate canned goods but cannot make it to the chili competition, you can drop off canned goods with one of the team prior to Saturday’s event.
Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair, if available.
The event coordinators extend their gratitude to William George Produce for underwriting the crackers, Irene’s Cocina for providing all the condiments for the meal and the Health Advisory of Anderson County for providing the cookies.
Beyond this fundraiser, there are several ways the community can help the Stock Pot.
Cash donations, non-perishable food donations, food drives, and leftover prepared foods from local events. Hunters can donate their kills. Stock Pot will accept fresh fruits and vegetables from local gardeners.
All proceeds will go to the Stock Pot.
The Montalba Christian Church is located at 9690 N. State Hwy 19 in Montalba.
For more information, or to make a donation, contact Sherrill Poff at 903-731-3350 or by email at s.poff38@gmail.com
