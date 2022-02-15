AUSTIN — Stephanie Hellstern said she lost her 16-year-old son, Kyle, to fentanyl poisoning in July 2020. Now, her nonprofit in honor of her son —Kyle Still Speaks— works to enhance education and drug awareness.
Hellstern's was one of three families present at Gov. Greg Abbott’s fentanyl round table in Fort Worth on Tuesday. The event was commenced to bring awareness of the drug that continues to lead to an increased rate of poisonings and overdoses.
“Over the past year just in Texas alone, there's been more than 1,300 people who lost their lives because of fentanyl,” Abbott said. “People need to grasp how deadly that is and how it's affecting people across the country.”
Fentanyl continues to be a growing problem across the U.S. where it's widely available and overdose fatality rates are high.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl reports increased by 1,711% between 2014 and 2019. It is also the leading cause of death in the U.S. for those ages 18 to 45, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
“Most of fentanyl comes from China through Mexico brought across the border by cartels [and] is infiltrating our communities, our families, our schools,” Abbott said.
Local law enforcement officials who also attended the event pleaded with Texans to help them in the fight against the epidemic.
According to the DEA, four out of 10 pills tested for fentanyl contain at least 2 mg of the drug -- considered a potentially lethal dose.
“This pill is completely indiscriminate,” Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said. “It goes into gated communities, it goes into the inner cities, and it goes all over our country. It doesn't have anybody that doesn't knock on the door, and it is a clear and present danger for us.”
Abbott has taken a special interest in fentanyl abuse in Texas, using it as one of the reasons for building a wall as well as stationing 10,000 National Guards along the Texas-Mexico border.
In July, Abbott signed a bill into law that enhances the criminal penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl.
And during the event, Abbott promised to work with his staff to bring Drug Induced Homicide Laws before the legislature next session, should he be re-elected in November. A version of the law is on the books in 25 states and establishes criminal liability for individuals who provide controlled substances that result in the death of another.
“Those efforts are needed to make sure that Texas is doing everything we can to prevent deadly fentanyl from coming into our state,” Abbott said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.