The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday morning that a suspect was in custody after a shooting left a man dead Friday night.
According to a social media post, deputies responded to a call around 9:20 p.m. April 28 in reference to a shooting on County Road 3803.
Upon arrival, deputies found Justin Jordan, 27, shot multiple times. Jordan passed away due to the gun shot wounds.
Cody Jones was at the location and admitted to shooting Jordan.
Jones was arrested for murder and transported to the Henderson County Jail where he is awaiting arraignment.
More information to follow as it becomes available.
