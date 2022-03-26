PennyLynn Webb has been named editor of the Palestine Herald-Press, according to Publisher Jake Mienk.
Webb will direct newsroom operations, oversee Palestine Magazine, work to build digital content and strongly focus on community engagement.
Mienk is pleased to have Webb head the Herald-Press editorial staff.
“PennyLynn is a gifted and experienced journalist who has proven her commitment to our community and to its newspaper,” said Mienk. “She’s a relationship builder who is passionate about documenting the story of Palestine and Anderson County both accurately and timely.”
Webb is a sixth generation Texan from Grapeland. She has spent most of her life in the area and has strong ties to Palestine.
Webb has more than 15 years’ experience in the media industry, in roles such as reporter, photographer, editor and publisher. She has been with the Herald-Press since 2015, beginning as a community reporter and serving several different roles as she climbed the ranks to editor.
Penny has done an exceptional job in the multiple editorial roles she’s worked at the Herald-Press,” said Mienk. “She understands the responsibility that comes with being the editor and I’m excited to watch her thrive in this new role as she takes the Herald-Press’ content to new heights both in print and digital.”
She has worked at KIVY radio in Crockett, published a magazine and worked at The Messenger in Grapeland and County Life Magazine in Crockett.
She attended Trinity Valley Community College in Athens and earned many awards for the school in theater and speech.
She is the mother of two; Wyatt, 21, and Gwen, 18.
Webb said she believes at the heart of any great community is a strong newspaper.
"The Palestine Herald-Press is your newspaper,” she said. “Our staff works very hard to inform and educate residents on local, state and national issues. We believe each edition is a celebration of everything that is great about our community.”
Webb has an open-door policy for the community. She wants feedback on the Herald-Press — what makes it strong, or what can make it stronger.
“We can't have enough communication with our readers,” she said. “I welcome your feedback and look forward to meeting those I have not already met.”
Webb can be reached by phone, 903-729-0281 ext. 243, or through email at pwebb@palestineherald.com.
