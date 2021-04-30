Amy French has been named editor of The Palestine Herald-Press, according to Publisher Jake Mienk.
French will direct newsroom operations and focus on community engagement as well as implementing new features.
“It’s rare, but we were fortunate to find an editor right here in our backyard with local roots in Palestine,” Mienk said. “Along with her knowledge and experience, she brings a hometown vibe, and I look forward to the positive impact she will have on our print and digital products as well as in our community.”
French and her family moved to the area in March of 2020 from Dawsonville, Georgia.
“My hope is to continue the work that has gone on at the Herald-Press since 1849. There is a proud history as the second oldest newspaper in the state,” French said. “We want to honor our history as well as find innovative ways to continue engaging readers and have open dialogue in the community.”
French has over 20 years experience in freelance writing and editing and has served as an opinion columnist, copy editor at The Eagle in Bryan College Station, editor for MidSouth Magazine in Olive Branch, Mississippi and as the sports and education reporter for the Dawson County News in Georgia. She has also worked extensively in public relations and advertising including at Texas A&M University.
“Local newspapers are an essential part of communities like Palestine and should tell the stories of its citizens,” French said. “Accurate reporting and clear, concise writing keep people informed and help communities get to know their neighbors well.”
French attended Texas A&M and the University of Connecticut where she graduated with a degree in journalism with a focus on political science.
She and her husband Chadd have five children, three of whom reside in Georgia.
