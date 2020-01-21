Palestine Herald-Press Editor Jeffery Gerritt has won the state's top award for editorial writing from the Texas Press Association. Also announced Saturday at TPA's annual convention, PHP City Editor PennyLynn Webb took third place in column writing.
“I'm very proud of the work the newsroom staff has done over the past year,” Publisher Jake Mienk said. “Penny and Jeff are a big part of the newspaper's ongoing improvement.”
This is Gerritt's second straight win for editorial writing in TPA's Better Newspaper Contest. This year's entry questioned how Texas law enforcement agencies, under the guise of terrorism, twist state public information law to conceal jailhouse surveillance video.
Gerritt's editorials were taken from the Herald-Press series, “Death without conviction.” The series included about 15 editorials and an equal number of news stories written by reporter William Patrick.
Webb took third-place honors for three columns. One, “Dress code stifles teen spirit,” took issue with Grapeland High School for forcing boys, including her son, Walker, to cut their hair.
Another column took on the troubling question of people taking their own lives. Webb's third entry, “Never say no to a book,” celebrated her love for books and described how she inculcated a similar love in her two sons.
“This is what Penny does better than anyone: Painting portraits of community life, anchored in her personal experience, that resonate with readers, young and old,” Gerritt said.
“She's an East Texas native with a finely tuned ear to her community. In many ways, she's the heart and soul of the Herald-Press.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.