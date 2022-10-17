AUSTIN — The top three Texas statewide positions - governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general – receive much of the general attention, but there are several other statewide races voters will see on the ballot this November.
Below is a breakdown of all statewide positions and candidates that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. The symbol (I) indicates incumbent.
GOVERNOR
Role: The state’s chief executive responsible for outlining budget recommendations for the legislature and leading the state and its military forces during emergencies.
Candidates: Republican Greg Abbott (I), Democrat Beto O’Rourke, Green Party Delilah Barrios, Libertarian Mark Tippetts
LT. GOVERNOR
Role: Head of the state senate, the lieutenant governor establishes all special and standing committees, appoints all chairpersons and members, and assigns all senate legislation to the committee of his choice.
Candidates: Republican Dan Patrick (I), Democrat Mike Collier, Libertarian Shanna Steele
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Role: The state’s chief legal officer responsible for defending the state of Texas and its duly elected laws by providing legal representation to the state.
Candidates: Republican Ken Paxton (I), Democrat Rochelle Garza, Libertarian Mark Ash
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Role: The state’s chief financial officer works as the state’s tax collector, chief accountant, chief revenue estimator and chief treasurer for all of state government, as well as administrator for a number of other programs.
Candidates: Republican Glenn Hegar (I), Democrat Janet T. Dudding, Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza
COMMISSIONER OF GENERAL LAND OFFICE
Role: Head of the state agency focused on maximizing and diversifying revenue sources for the Permanent School Fund and expanding the development of renewable energy on state lands, among other things.
Candidates: Republican Dawn Buckingham, Democrat Jay Kleberg, Green Party Alfred Molison, Jr.
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Role: Head of the state agency that promotes agriculture production, consumer protection, economic development and healthy living.
Candidates: Republican Sid Miller (I), Democrat Susan Hays
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
Role: Head of the state agency that regulates the oil and gas industry, gas utilities, pipeline safety, among other things.
Candidates: Republican Wayne Cristian (I), Democrat Luke Warford, Libertarian Jaime Andres Diez, Green Party Hunter Wayne Crow
TEXAS SUPREME COURT
Role: The nine-member court is the court of last resort on civil matters.
Place 3 candidates: Republican Debra Lehrmann (I), Democrat Erin A. Nowell, Libertarian Thomas Edward Oxford
Place 5 candidates: Republican Rebeca Huddle (I), Democrat Amanda Reichek
Place 9 candidates: Republican Evan Young (I), Democrat Julia Maldonado
TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS
Role: The nine-member court handles appeals on criminal matters.
Place 5 candidates: Republican Scott Walker (I), Democrat Dana Huffman
Place 6 candidates: Republican Jesse F. McClure, III (I), Democrat Robert Johnson
Other state positions that are elected based on location are all State Board of Education members, and all state senators and state representatives. The length of term for each position varies.
Voters will also be electing their U.S. Congress House of Representatives, which serve two-year terms.
Voters can also expect to see local positions such as district attorneys, county judges and commissioners, district and county clerks and constables on their ballots. Each of the local positions serve four year terms.
Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Those who are eligible and wish to vote by mail must first submit an application, or ABBM, to their county’s Early Voting Clerk by Oct. 28.
