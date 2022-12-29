Herrington Land of Memory will host its annual remembrance ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday at the Land of Memory Cemetery on U.S. Highway 287. The annual celebration of life includes a short service by a local chaplain, music, candle lighting and the release of more than 200 biodegradable balloons.
The ceremony is held at the Chapel of the Air, an open-air chapel at the back of the cemetery. Fair weather, in the 50 to 60-degree range is expected for the outdoor event.
Funeral Director Kurt Herrington said the remembrance ceremony is held for friends and family who have lost loved ones during the year; however, all are invited to attend. Invitations were made through phone calls and posted on the funeral home’s social media accounts.
“Everybody that we’ve served this year we’ve called personally and invited them,” Herrington said. “We invite everybody that’s lost a loved one.”
The ceremony helps family members deal with the grief of losing a loved one.
“We always want to offer people help and support any way we can,” Herrington said.
For information call 903-731-4444 or visit herringtonfuneral.com.
