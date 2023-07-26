This image from U.S. Senate video, introduced at the trial of Bruno Joseph Cua, shows Cua sitting with his feet up in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Cua, who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president was sentenced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, to one year in prison.(Senate Television via AP)