A section of US Highway 79 near Neches is closed after a major accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
This closure is expected to last for most of the day.
Northbound and southbound traffic are being rerouted onto FM 2574.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 6, 2022 @ 6:08 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.