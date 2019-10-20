Before he was shot and killed by a state trooper Saturday, Terry Countryman's life was crumbling.
Countryman, 34, of Palestine, had been released from prison less than a year ago. His girlfriend had left him for another man, and he was on a meth binge, friends and acquaintances of Countryman told the Herald-Press Sunday.
It ended with a state trooper's bullet at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, near FM 2330 and County Road 458.
About two hours earlier, after stealing a company vehicle, Countryman wounded Anderson County Deputy Bradley Colman in a shoot-out at the Hickory Ridge Mobile Home Park on Hickory Ridge Road.
He then stole Colman's squad car and fled. After he rammed a Palestine Police Department vehicle near Montalba and shot at officers, he ran with a rifle taken from the deputy's squad car. Then he stole a blue SUV, crashed it, and ran into a woods.
At about 5:30 p.m. a state trooper found Countryman, who pointed a rifle at the trooper. The trooper fired his service weapon and hit Countryman, who later died at Palestine Regional Medical Center. The trooper was not injured.
Deputy Colman is recovering in a hospital in Tyler, following surgery Saturday night and Sunday morning. His condition is stable and improving, Sheriff Greg Taylor said Sunday.
Countryman's violent end shocked some who knew him.
“I didn't see this coming at all,” said Jennifer Key, 44, a local customer service agent. “He'd said a few crazy things but nobody expected anything like this. One just assumes it's the drugs and lack of sleep.”
Key had seen Countryman the day before his deadly encounter with police, obviously wasted on crystal methamphetamine.
“I know drug use when I see it,” Key told the Herald-Press Sunday. “He was most definitely on a meth binge. He may have been upset about a love interest of his having left him for another man.”
Countryman, an oil-field worker and 2003 graduate of Elkhart High School, served more than a year in prison in Florida for possession of methamphetamine in 2017 and aggravated assault in 2018. He was released in November of 2018. Both offenses occurred in the Pensacola area.
Former Palestine police officer John Herod told the Herald-Press Sunday the PPD had arrested Countryman several times for drug-related offenses.
Countryman was employed by Houston-based Noram Drilling Company, according to his online profile.
The Palestine Police Department, Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Criminal Justice dog tracking team, Anderson County Game Wardens, and Department of Public Safety assisted Anderson County deputies Saturday.
Taylor visited Colman Saturday and expressed gratitude to all agencies involved.
Local law enforcement agencies have not reported the circumstances of Countryman's initial altercation with Colman. Key said it most likely had to do with a vehicle Countryman had stolen.
“He stole a company truck with two generators on it,” she said. “He wrecked that vehicle before his shootout with the deputy.”
The Texas Rangers are handling the ongoing investigation.
