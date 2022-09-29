Though it was once a shelter for passengers who waited for trains to arrive, the Frankston Depot now houses the town’s library. The building’s history reveals much about its importance to the town and residents of surrounding areas.
A marker in front of the building share’s the town’s unique history. The depot was built on the south side of the square in 1906 and served railroad passengers from 1903 to 1964.
Passenger trains were popular through the early 1900s but the spread of the automobile later made train travel obsolete. The depot was used for hay storage until Frankston citizens began restoring the historic building as a Bicentennial project in 1976.
The building's transformation was led by town leaders and retired English teacher Kathleen C. Fitzgerald, who became its first director when it opened in 1985.
Today, the Frankston Depot Library belongs to the Northeast Texas Library System and boasts a collection of 18,000 books, DVDs and audiobooks, four public computers, a meeting room, a dedicated children’s section and roughly 30 patrons a day.
Director Sabrina Carter said the library is popular among families and groups who homeschool their children. Children discover books to read and parents find teaching aids and resources.
Carter is the library’s sixth director and has served for 10 years. Within that time she has changed the children’s section to make it more child friendly.
She also moved paperback books out of the current meeting room to free up space. The room is now available for study groups and can be scheduled for weekly meetings with an occupancy of up to 12 people.
Carter said she makes room in the building for new items, including many historic artifacts that folks frequently donate.
“People are surprised we have so many items,” Carter said. “We can’t build onto the depot since it’s a historical building.”
The library is now preparing for its annual book sale during Square Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8. Hundreds of books are sold by the bag from the street and the Kathleen C. Fitzgerald Museum next door.
The library’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
For information about the library call 903-876-4453 or visit www.frankstondepotlibrary.org.
