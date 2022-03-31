The Anderson County Historical Commission unveiled a historical marker honoring Palestine native Capt. Steven Logan Bennett, a Medal of Honor recipient, Saturday.
Bennett was killed in action in Vietnam 50 years ago. The anniversary of his death and the ceremony coincided with National Medal of Honor Day, March 25, and National Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29.
David Franklin the chairman of the ACHC, Bennett's daughter, Angela Bennett-Engele and Major Michael Brown, United States Marines, retired, presented the marker to a group of 200 at the Veterans Park on Spring Street.
“Capt. Bennett upheld the traditions of our ancestors,” Franklin said. “He was just as brave as those who fought at the Alamo and at San Jacinto. He was as brave a man as Anderson County ever produced.”
Bennett-Engele said she appreciated the significance of the events in her father’s honor.
A bagpiper played “Amazing Grace” while a Patriot Guard posted the flags.
County Judge Robert Johnston welcomed the crowd and thanked the Bennett family and Brown for their sacrifice and attendance.
Bennett performed his heroic last flight in Vietnam, during which he saved many lives and sacrificed his own. He is known to many as the county’s “greatest hero.”
Bennett belonged to the 20th Tactical Air Support Squadron at Da Nang Air Base. He was flying a naval gunfire mission near the Gulf of Tonkin when he observed a friendly unit in need of defense. After air support was unavailable, Bennett chose to strafe the enemy with gunfire. After the fourth pass, a missile hit the plane’s left engine and caused it to catch fire.
Brown, was a naval gunfire officer flying in Bennet’s aircraft, was wounded. He could not eject because his parachute was shredded. Bennett chose to ditch the burning aircraft into the ocean, giving Brown a chance to survive.
Bennett gave his life to save Brown.
Brown said he did not know Bennett would not survive the plane’s crash into the ocean, even though as the plane’s pilot, he knew it was not designed to land in water and the glass surrounding the observation cockpit would break up on impact.
Brown described Bennett as a natural and professional pilot who showed selfless bravery.
For his bravery Bennett posthumously received the Congressional Medal of Honor from then Vice President Gerald R. Ford at a White House ceremony Aug. 8, 1974, attended by his surviving widow, daughter and parents.
The Medal of Honor citation stated the extent of Bennett’s heroism.
“Capt. Bennett’s unparalleled concern for his companion, extraordinary heroism and trepidity above and beyond the call of duty, at the cost of his life, were in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself and the U.S. Air Force.”
Bennett was born in Palestine and soon moved with his family to Lafayette, Louisiana, where he grew up and attended college.
