Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Local growers still have plant starters to share as well as meat, eggs, crafts, jams and pickles. There will be another acoustic jam session, so grab your instrument and head to the Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W Spring Street.
Thanksgiving Lunch
Freedom Fellowship Church is hosting a Thanksgiving Lunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. This is a free to all community event. They will service food until it runs out. Freedom Fellowship is located at 125 Kickapoo St in Palestine.
Holiday Saturday Brunch at Queen St Grille
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17
Crepes, both savory and sweet along with traditional breakfast fare and lunch sandwiches/salads. There have been rumors of staff dressed as elfs for the season but we haven't been able to get confirmation on that thus far. We do know the grill and bar area will be dressed in its finest holiday decor to give everyone that special holiday feeling. Good food and good fun will be had by all. Queen St Grille is located at 400 N. Queen St. in Palestine. For more information call 903-729-2345.
Walk of Lights
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1
Enjoy a stroll through a self guided magical light up wonderland. Free Admission
Located at 2161 FM 315 in Palestine. Take pictures with Santa. A 4x6 photo is $5 and an 8x10 is $10. A concession stand offers warm hot chocolate and lots of goodies available for purchase. Cash only please. Directions: 1.2 miles on the left down FM 315 from Hwy 155 in Palestine. Parking is $10 per car and larger vehicles will be extra.
DIY Glitter Ornaments
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 24
Stop in and create your own custom Glitter Ornament! Pricing starts at $10 per ornament. Fun for all ages!
Chloe and Claire Co.
304 E. Crawford St. 903 922-6954
The Grinch’s Lair
Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 through Dec. 18
HE'S MEAN. HE'S GREEN. HE'S IN PALESTINE.
This Christmas season don't miss a rare opportunity to come see Mr. Grinch in his Texas Jailhouse home in Palestine. It hasn't always been easy for the Grinch to give gifts, but all that has changed...at least a little! Admittedly, a bit of a grump from time-to-time, our funny, silly, lovable Grinch is on a mission to make sure all boys and girls have a magical Christmas. Even if that means giving gifts back!
The Grinch's Lair is a fun, festive experience inspired from "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss. This whimsical, live, interactive, production let's you visit your favorite green guy while he's locked up in jail for stealing Christmas. You'll get to immerse yourself in the world of Mr. Grinch through his Christmas Texas Jailhouse Lair. You never know what ridiculousness he'll be up to with his pal, Max and all the other adorable residents.
704 Avenue A in Palestine.
The Polar Express
Nov. 18 through Dec. 27
The Palestine depot offers a festive holiday-setting featuring lights, tinsel, garland and costumed characters sure to excite and inspire every child in your group, from age 2 to 92. The adventure is even more entertaining when families and friends show up in their pajamas! Make sure those PJs are warm and cozy, it’s cold at the North Pole! The magical story comes to life the minute the train departs the Palestine Depot for the journey to the North Pole. Every coach becomes a stage for a LIVE musical performance as the Cocoa Chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies while dancing and singing. Children are captivated as train staff recites the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. It is encouraged to purchase a book along with your reservation so your child can read his/her own book along with the Cocoa Chefs.
For information or reservations, visit www.texasstaterailroad.net or
call 855-632-7729
Poinsettia Gala
5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Altrusia Foundation of Anderson County Presents 1st Annual Poinsettia Gala Benefitting Operation Read. Join an evening filled with fine food, wine and drinks, a silent auction and a fabulous guest speaker. All proceeds benefit Palestine Operation Read. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner starts at 5:45 p.m. at the Palestine Senior Activity Center Main Auditorium. Tickets are $60 per person. For More Information email: andersoncounty.altrusia@outlook.com.
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides
Nov. 25 through Dec. 23
Fridays and Saturdays during the Holiday Season step back in time and climb into a beautiful antique carriage and enjoy a ride. Rides begin in front of the Carnegie Library Building and wind throughout the Palestine Historic Main Street District aglow with holiday lighting. Each ride can hold two to four adults; groups with children may accommodate more. Private rides are available. Price may vary. For questions or more information, please call 903-804-0494.
Pancakes with Mrs. Claus
8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 26 through Dec. 23
Grab a plate piled high with pancakes and all the toppings you can imagine at Lulu & Kakes Cupcakery & Sweet Shoppe, 115 W. Main St. Weekdays Nov. 29 through Dec. 16 reservations required. Saturdays, no reservations required. Week of Dec. 20 through Dec. 23 no reservations required. Closed on Mondays. Call 903-392-7917 for more info or to make reservations on required dates.
11th Annual Festival of Trees
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 through Dec. 31
Follow the trail of lights and greenery downtown to explore the 11th Annual Festival of Trees. Each tree is decorated by a local non-profit organization and displayed in various businesses along the historic streets.
Membership Recruiting Dance
The Lt. Henry O. Flipper Palestine Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers are hosting its holiday membership recruiting Dance 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Brown’s Oasis, 1433 CR 414 in Palestine. Tickets are $20 each and include entrance and dinner. Music will be provided by DJ Pilot.
Holly Dolly Christmas Pictures
Dec. 3 through Dec. 4
Come one Come ALL
No appointment needed. First come, first served. Prices and details will be posted in this event. Location: 114 W. Main St. in Palestine. For more information call 903-727-2002.
Freeze Your Buns 5K
8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
"Freeze Your Buns Run 5K 2022" is a USA Track & Field certified course that utilizes chip timing and is a fundraiser for Palestine YMCA Youth & Senior Scholarships. USATF Certification. Register online at Palestineymca.org or in person at the Palestine YMCA. Cost $30 per person, includes event shirt and medal.
Art Walk
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3
Meet artists of various mediums as you tour through downtown shops and boutiques. Start at the Redlands Hotel for map. The Art Walk takes place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Redlands Hotel is located at 400 N. Queen St. in Palestine. For more information call 903-922-5794 or visit www.dogwoodartscouncil.com.
Saturdays on Main
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 3
On the first Saturday of each month, Historic Downtown Palestine is the place to be! Explore quirky antique shops and boutiques. Find fresh produce and artisan crafts at the farmer's market. Grab lunch at a local dive and then spend the evening around a fire pit with friends in Old Town.
Palestine Trade Days
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3
Come on out to enjoy a unique shopping experience! Visit Historical Downtown Palestine, shopping vendors and food trucks. This event is being held the first Saturday of each month. Closed January and February. Free Admission. Contact: Tammy Johnson tammy.johnson061209@gmail.com.
Palestine Trade Days is set up at 823 W. Oak St. in Palestine.
Christmas at the Farmer’s Market
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Get your holiday shopping done by heading over to the Palestine Farmers Market and find unique gifts for your friends and family. Find herbs, produce, local honey, homemade soaps, handmade items, jewelry, art and so much more. This event is located at 813 W. Spring St. For more information call 817 637-2687.
Photos with Santa
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3 through Dec. 17
Once again the Crimson Room Hidden Treasures will host Santa at the shop for FREE PHOTOS, taken with your camera. They will host him three Saturdays this year, so plan on coming early. The Crimson Room is located at 206 W. Oak St.
Hearth & Tinsel Tour of Homes
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
A must see if you want to get a glimpse of some of the incredible architecture of Palestine decorated for the Christmas holidays! One day only, these homes will be open for touring. This year's Tour of Homes will feature properties, with varying architectural styles from years gone by. Tickets available at the Chamber office and participating homes during tour. Contact Palestine Chamber of Commerce for more information at 903-729-6066.
Pictures with Santa at Over Yonder
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17
Over Yonder will be taking pictures and providing on-site photo printing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. Cost is $10. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us. 903-731-4121.
Christmas Parade of Lights & Courthouse Christmas Tree Lighting
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec 3
Palestine's only night time parade, the streets of Main Street are aglow with colorful lights, beautiful floats and smiles all around! The courthouse will be lit at 7 p.m. to start the parade, then join Santa at the Rotary Park Gazebo at 400 W. Main St. to tell him what you would like for Christmas.
Christmas Movie in the Park
Following Christmas Parade, Dec. 3
Make the evening special and bring your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a holiday movie, hot chocolate and popcorn. Location, 401 W. Main St. in downtown Palestine.
Comedy Night at Home Grill Steak House
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Cleto Rodiguez connects with audiences by relating everyday life experiences.Anything and everything is fair game, from marriage mishaps to the challenges of dieting.His comedy is high-energy, observational, and hilarious with a brilliant Latino twist.
This is a PG 13 show.
Tickets at
https://www.prekindle.com/.../42719-cleto-rodiguez-palestine
For more information, call 903-723-5192.
A Walk Through Bethlehem
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Dec. 9 through Dec. 11
Guided tours through the streets of Bethlehem begin with a hayride to the gates. Walk through the streets, complete with live animals, local Bethlehem vendors and a very happy ending. For more information call 903-764-8048, Montalba Baptist Church, located ten miles north of Palestine, Hwy 19 N. at FM 321 Montalba.
The Man Who Wanted To Be Santa Clause
7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10
2 p.m. to 4 p.m Sunday, Dec. 11
Who is The Man Who Wanted to be Santa Claus. That's what they're asking each other at the local police station when Santa Claus shows up handing out gifts. It's not so much the gifts that amaze Howard and Bertie but the fact that ol' Santa seems to know them all so well.and they haven't a clue who's wearing the red and white. It's not like they haven't seen people dressed for the holidays, especially since Earlene shows up costumed first as an elf and then a big bunny. Even Chief Culpepper has been known to don the Santa Claus suit.
The historical Texas Theatre on West Crawford will be the location to help solve this mystery.
Old Town Vintage & More Christmas Open House
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Old Town Vintage & More Christmas Open House
Ornament making and activities for the kids. Christmas cookies and hot chocolate, and sales throughout the shop for everyone.
Christmas at the Historic
11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Come shop a variety of vendors and enjoy the merriment and ambience of the Christmas season at the beautiful Historic Event Center located in downtown Palestine Main Street district, 201 W. Crawford St. in Palestine. Call 903-345-5676.
A Pineywood Christmas Dogwood Jamboree
7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Classic Country Music and Comedy. Palestine High School Auditorium. Hwy 287 South and Loop 256.
Doors open at 6:00 PM, Show at 7:00 PM
All adult tickets are $18.00
Visit website at www.dogwoodjamboree.org or
call 903-729-7080 for information or tickets. Call for special hotel rates 903-729-6070 or 903-724-2556
Congo Truck Club Christmas Dance
8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Tickets are go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 1 for the Congo Truck Club Christmas Dance. This semi-formal/nice casual event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 110 Line Street in Palestine. This is a BYOD, tables already set-up, 21 years and up event. Tickets are $20 and pre-sale only. No tennis shoes, no glass containers and no fire candles. This year’s D.J. is DeWayne Hamilton. Contact Lawrence Reed at 903-731-0106, Garland Wilson at 903-729-7493 or any club member. We are a non-profit organization and funds will be used for scholarships and charitable need in the community as deemed by the Club.
Whiskey & Wine Swirl
4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
Sip, shop, and walk your way through Historic Downtown Palestine while enjoying culinary delights paired with fine wines and bold whiskies from Texas vineyards and distilleries.
Whiskey & Wine Swirl tickets include tastings at all winery and distillery locations, event wine glass, whiskey glass/lanyard, bottle bag and access to the Top It Off at TAH Reception from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Your ticket includes entry to the after party which will be held at Tahwahkaro Distilling Co at 100 N Church Street. Doors will open 7 p.m. You’ll get a behind the scenes tour of the operations from water purification to the bottling process and an up close view of the kettles. This special event will feature more beverages for purchase, live music, and a dessert bar. Food trucks will be onsite out front with some special menu items just for this event. New this year, 1502 & Sterne Fine Cigar Company will be also onsite. Free shuttle service to the Top It Off event venue is also included. Reception event will conclude at 10 p.m.
Whiskey + Wine Swirl tickets are $50 each with a $3.50 processing fee until Nov. 1. Effective Nov. 1, the price will adjust to $60 per ticket plus $3.50 processing fee.
There are no additional fees onsite for tastings while participating in the event.
Bowers Mansion Ghost Hunt
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 16 and 17
Over 140 years old, the Historic Bowers Mansion is a stunning location, one of Palestine’s most beautiful historic homes. However, beneath that eye-pleasing facade, the home hides a dark secret – it was the scene of a murder-suicide back in the ’50s, and there’ve been numerous suspicious deaths in the home over the years. Historic Bowers Mansion in the small East Texas city of Palestine is quickly growing a reputation for one of the most haunted locations in the country. Somewhat of a local legend, until recently no other paranormal group has been able to investigate this Texas Historic Landmark. Join Haunted Rooms America as we try and communicate with the spirits that are waiting to share their story with you. Tickets are selling fast. Book tickets at www.hauntedrooms.com.
Christmas at Over Yonder
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17
Ornament Workshop and Over Yonder Craft and Cookie Decorating
This workshop is $5 per person. Children can write letters to Santa and take advantage of the many photo opportunities around the shop. Over Yonder is located at 619 W. Oak St. in Palestine. Call 903-731-4121 for more information.
19th Annual Christmas Carol Sing-along
6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 22
Put on your festive sweaters and head over to the Historic Texas Theatre for a classic Christmas sing along to traditional Christmas Carols. Free refreshments served at 6:30 p.m., sing along begins at 7 p.m. The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford St. in downtown Palestine.
