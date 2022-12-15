Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Holiday Saturday Brunch at Queen St Grille
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 17
Crepes, both savory and sweet along with traditional breakfast fare and lunch sandwiches/salads. There have been rumors of staff dressed as elfs for the season but we haven't been able to get confirmation on that thus far. We do know the grill and bar area will be dressed in its finest holiday decor to give everyone that special holiday feeling. Good food and good fun will be had by all. Queen St Grille is located at 400 N. Queen St. in Palestine. For more information call 903-729-2345.
Walk of Lights
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1
Enjoy a stroll through a self guided magical light up wonderland. Free Admission
Located at 2161 FM 315 in Palestine. Take pictures with Santa. A 4x6 photo is $5 and an 8x10 is $10. A concession stand offers warm hot chocolate and lots of goodies available for purchase. Cash only please. Directions: 1.2 miles on the left down FM 315 from Hwy 155 in Palestine. Parking is $10 per car and larger vehicles will be extra.
DIY Glitter Ornaments
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 24
Stop in and create your own custom Glitter Ornament! Pricing starts at $10 per ornament. Fun for all ages!
Chloe and Claire Co.
304 E. Crawford St. 903 922-6954
The Grinch’s Lair
Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 through Dec. 18
HE'S MEAN. HE'S GREEN. HE'S IN PALESTINE.
This Christmas season don't miss a rare opportunity to come see Mr. Grinch in his Texas Jailhouse home in Palestine. It hasn't always been easy for the Grinch to give gifts, but all that has changed...at least a little! Admittedly, a bit of a grump from time-to-time, our funny, silly, lovable Grinch is on a mission to make sure all boys and girls have a magical Christmas. Even if that means giving gifts back!
The Grinch's Lair is a fun, festive experience inspired from "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss. This whimsical, live, interactive, production let's you visit your favorite green guy while he's locked up in jail for stealing Christmas. You'll get to immerse yourself in the world of Mr. Grinch through his Christmas Texas Jailhouse Lair. You never know what ridiculousness he'll be up to with his pal, Max and all the other adorable residents.
704 Avenue A in Palestine.
The Polar Express
Daily rides through Dec. 27
The Palestine depot offers a festive holiday-setting featuring lights, tinsel, garland and costumed characters sure to excite and inspire every child in your group, from age 2 to 92. The adventure is even more entertaining when families and friends show up in their pajamas! Make sure those PJs are warm and cozy, it’s cold at the North Pole! The magical story comes to life the minute the train departs the Palestine Depot for the journey to the North Pole. Every coach becomes a stage for a LIVE musical performance as the Cocoa Chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies while dancing and singing. Children are captivated as train staff recites the classic children’s book, The Polar Express, by Chris Van Allsburg. It is encouraged to purchase a book along with your reservation so your child can read his/her own book along with the Cocoa Chefs.
For information or reservations, visit www.texasstaterailroad.net or
call 855-632-7729
Horse Drawn Carriage Rides
Friday and Saturdays through Dec. 23
Fridays and Saturdays during the Holiday Season step back in time and climb into a beautiful antique carriage and enjoy a ride. Rides begin in front of the Carnegie Library Building and wind throughout the Palestine Historic Main Street District aglow with holiday lighting. Each ride can hold two to four adults; groups with children may accommodate more. Private rides are available. Price may vary. For questions or more information, please call 903-804-0494.
Pancakes with Mrs. Claus
8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. through Dec. 23
Grab a plate piled high with pancakes and all the toppings you can imagine at Lulu & Kakes Cupcakery & Sweet Shoppe, 115 W. Main St. Weekdays Nov. 29 through Dec. 16 reservations required. Saturdays, no reservations required. Week of Dec. 20 through Dec. 23 no reservations required. Closed on Mondays. Call 903-392-7917 for more info or to make reservations on required dates.
11th Annual Festival of Trees
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31
Follow the trail of lights and greenery downtown to explore the 11th Annual Festival of Trees. Each tree is decorated by a local non-profit organization and displayed in various businesses along the historic streets.
Cookie Walk and Craft Fair
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17
Grace Church, located at 2130 Country Club Road in Palestine, will have its annual Cookie Walk and Craft Fair Saturday. Delicious cookies, cakes, candies, snacks and crafts will be available for purchase. Santa Claus will be there for pictures. For more information, please contact the church at 903-723-6143.
Bowers Mansion Ghost Hunt
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 16 and 17
Over 140 years old, the Historic Bowers Mansion is a stunning location, one of Palestine’s most beautiful historic homes. However, beneath that eye-pleasing facade, the home hides a dark secret – it was the scene of a murder-suicide back in the ’50s, and there’ve been numerous suspicious deaths in the home over the years. Historic Bowers Mansion in the small East Texas city of Palestine is quickly growing a reputation for one of the most haunted locations in the country. Somewhat of a local legend, until recently no other paranormal group has been able to investigate this Texas Historic Landmark. Join Haunted Rooms America as we try and communicate with the spirits that are waiting to share their story with you. Tickets are selling fast. Book tickets at www.hauntedrooms.com.
Christmas at Over Yonder
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17
Ornament Workshop and Over Yonder Craft and Cookie Decorating
This workshop is $5 per person. Children can write letters to Santa and take advantage of the many photo opportunities around the shop. Over Yonder is located at 619 W. Oak St. in Palestine. Call 903-731-4121 for more information.
19th Annual Christmas Carol Sing-along
6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 22
Put on your festive sweaters and head over to the Historic Texas Theatre for a classic Christmas sing along to traditional Christmas Carols. Free refreshments served at 6:30 p.m., sing along begins at 7 p.m. The Texas Theater is located at 213 W. Crawford St. in downtown Palestine.
