Once a year, Palestine's Hearth & Tinsel Holiday Tour of Homes allows visitors to glimpse a few of Palestine's historic homes from an angle they don't usually get to see – the inside.
The tour is part of a serious business – the state's $7 billion heritage tourism industry.
The self-guided tour features five historic homes, of different eras and styles, decorated for Christmas, from 4-7 p.m. Roughly 150-200 visitors will pay $15 each to view the homes, some built as early as 1903. A fundraiser for the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, Saturday's tour will raise roughly $2,000.
Guests can visit the homes in any order, and homeowners will be present to host the tours.
Showing one’s home on the tour is voluntary, but the chamber chooses homes of various sizes that represent Palestine’s historic architecture, Tourism Director Mary Raum told the Herald-Press. Homeowners have to commit to decorating their homes for the holidays, with the satisfaction of sharing them as their only reward.
The combination fits the Flowers family, who enjoy entertaining guests. The Flowers, previously from Louisiana, moved into the 5,000 square-foot home and guest house at 405 E. Neches St. three years ago. The elaborate Greek revival home, which features three porches, was built in 1911 by two famous Texas architects, C.H. Page and his brother, for realtor Eugene Fore and his wife Elwyn, for $7,485.
The Colonial Revival home sits on a one-acre property near Reagan Park, and features gardens, a cottage, three porches, and a basement with three rooms. Local histories state that Page also designed the Anderson County Courthouse, an example of Greek Revival Style architecture.
Jean Mollard, owner of the historic Redlands Hotel, said tourism is the main reason people travel within the state, and historic homes appeal to many tourists. “There's a connection to the past that people want,” Mollard said.
While some of the tour homes have been remodeled to allow for modern amenities such as electricity, plumbing, and appliances, others retain many of the original features. In some, molding, trim, and floors have been restored to show the homes' design features.
Two of the newer homes, built in the 1930s, show the Tudor style of architecture. The homes located at 506 E. Neches St. and 616 Sycamore St. Both were built by Theodore Stuart Maffitt of Palestine, a founding member of the Texas chapter of the American Institute of Architects.
The former Blue Moon Inn is also on the tour, at 503 Crockett Rd. The Inn, historically owned and operated by Helen Jackson Lyne, served as Palestine's premier social and civic hall for 35 years. Victoria Johnson, one of the current owners, has lived there a couple of years, but knows little about its past.
Mollard said that many people do not know the histories of the historic homes and buildings in Palestine, including the Redlands, which she has restored, but she does know the hotel was designed by James F. Brode in the early 20th century.
Raum said little is known about a Victorian-style home on the tour at 1211 S. Sycamore St., except that it was originally built in 1903 and recently restored.
Mollard said more history about Palestine’s historic structures can be learned if people share photos of their ancestors that show buildings in the background.
Meantime, the curiosity continues. Raum and Mollard said visitors frequently request tours, but the opportunity does not come often.
“This is the only time of year that we open up homes to the public,” Raum said.
Even people who own the historic homes want to see more of them.
“I wish more homes were on [the tour] because there are so many pretty homes here,” Flowers said.
Guests are invited to look for more information about the tours, or purchase tickets, from the Palestine Visitor’s Center at visitpalestine.com.
