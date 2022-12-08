The Dogwood Jamboree presents “Just in Time for Christmas” at its annual holiday performance at 7 p.m. Saturday at Palestine High School Auditorium. The Gent Mountain Grassburs, Palestine’s youth Bluegrass act, headline the show, which also features the annual Youth Talent Search contest finals.
The Grassburs consist of brothers Tucker, Gabriel and Radley Whisenant, ages 17, 15 and 12, respectively. The trio performs Bluegrass tunes on banjo, fiddle and bass.
Producer Dan Manuel said he is proud to feature the Grassburs as the Jamboree’s headlining act.
“They’re local and they’re just extremely talented,” Manuel said. “They play many, many places in and out of the state. We are so thrilled that they’re going to be back with us to help present the award to the winner this year.”
Three young vocalists compete in this year’s Youth Talent Search finals.
Nathan James of Madisonville performs “Farewell Party,” a song made famous by Palestine native Gene Watson. Presley West of Carthage performs “Desperado,” by The Eagles. Skyler Stevenson of Kennard sings “Mama Tried” by Merle Haggard.
The final winner receives a large cash award and a plaque naming them “Jamboree Talent Show Artist of the Year 2022.”
“There are many talented young people in the East Texas area and we are happy to provide them with the opportunity to perform on venues like the Jamboree,” Manuel said. “We encourage all young people who would like to be on the show to schedule an audition.”
Youth Talent Search contestants must be 18 or younger and must audition before appearing on the show.
The December Jamboree also features a range of popular holiday tunes by vocalists from Palestine and surrounding cities, including Manuel, Cheryl McLen, Sissy Perry, Joe Hancock, Sonya Stevenson, Liz and Danny Gallant and Mike Kellogg. Leroy and Kid Roy provide comedy interludes between acts.
Holiday tunes include “Feliz Navidad,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,”“Blue Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” and “Silent Night.”
“A lot of people love the Christmas show,” Manuel said. “They like to bring their kids to hear the Christmas music and it’s fun for the whole family.”
Door prizes donated by local merchants and businesses are given away during intermission. Tickets are available at the door for $18 for adults and $8 for children ages 8 through 12. Children younger than eight are free. For information call 903-724-2556 or visit www.dogwoodjamboree.com.
