Find something for everyone on your list while supporting a great cause at the Palestine Regional Medical Center’s Sunshine Guild’s annual Masquerade $5 Jewelry and Accessory Sale.
This year’s sale is being held 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 in the Palestine Regional Medical Center's cafeteria room.
There will be clothing, jewelry, hats, bags, backpacks and a lot of other gift items to choose from. Almost everything is $5. Cash, debit and credit cards will be accepted.
The Sunshine Guild is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that supports PRMC and its services. Proceeds from this sale, one of its biggest yearly fundraisers, benefit the Sunshine Guild's scholarship fund and community outreach programs.
The Sunshine Guild was established in 1987 as a nonprofit organization of volunteers assisting PRMC employees and patients, as well as the community. It is a member of the Texas Association of Hospital Volunteers.
“Volunteers are a vital part of our organization, said Roy Finch, Chief Executive Officer of PRMC. “Their interaction with our staff, our patients and their families help us maintain a culture of compassionate care. We're very thankful to have such a great team of volunteers assisting us here at PRMC.”
If you are interested in volunteering with the Sunshine Guild, please contact Becky Falconer at rebecca.falconer@scionhealth. or 903.731.8945.
