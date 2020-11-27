All-Star Ford made Thanksgiving special for the men and women who protect and serve the community.
All-Star Ford owner, Fernando Varela, and his team provided a traditional turkey, ham, and dressing meal with dessert for the Palestine Fire and Police Departments and the Anderson County Sheriff's Department Thursday, Nov. 26.
“Our firefighters, police, sheriff department men and women are our unseen heroes that sometimes are taken for granted,” Varela said. “As a small token, we want to show our thanks to these heroes who protect and serve our community by providing them a meal on this day of giving thanks.”
All three departments were grateful for the treat.
“We really appreciate All-Star Ford. It means a lot to the guys to have this great show of support on a day of Thanksgiving,” said Kaylon Wade, PFD Battalion Chief.
“We greatly appreciate the community support,” Sheriff Greg Taylor said.
“All-Star Ford/Autoplex and Fernanado Varela have always supported our efforts in serving our community,” said Mark Harcrow, PPD Chief. “We appreciate them making sure our officers are taken care of during the holidays.”
