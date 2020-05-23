Mere hours into Memorial Day weekend there was a fatal auto accident in Frankston.
According to the Department of Public Safety, at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, there was a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 155, near the Country Road 42 intersection in Frankston.
DPS troopers have reported that a sports utility vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and one person was killed in the crash. A justice of the peace was called to the scene to pronounce the death.
This accident is still under investigation and the identity of the deceased has not been released.
This is the second area auto fatality this week.
At 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, DPS Troopers responded to a crash on CR-171, approximately five miles north of Elkhart.
The preliminary report for the accident indicates Wyatt Richard Williford, 26, of Katy, was traveling west bound on CR-171 in a 2006 Ford F-250 and due to wet road conditions and an unsafe speed, Williford lost control of his vehicle in a curve and struck a culvert at which point the vehicle became airborne and struck several trees.
Williford was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by Judge Gary Thomas.
This crash is also still under investigation.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, fatal car accidents are more likely to happen over Memorial Day Weekend than any other holiday weekend due to many contributing factors, including fatigue, alcohol or increased traffic.
Studies from 2011 to 2015 show that on average there are at least 312 accidents per year during Memorial Day weekend.
The American Automobile Association estimates that 39.3 million Americans travel more than 50 miles over the Memorial Day weekend each year.
More traffic leads to an increase in accidents. It is imperative for drivers to be extra careful to avoid a collision.
