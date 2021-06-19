Sharon Mills knew her dad would be happiest if his Palestine High School letterman’s sweater made its way home.
So she made sure it did.
Mills returned the 86-year-old sweater of George E. Pickett, Sr. to PHS last week.
Mills’ father graduated from PHS in 1935 and would go on to be a highly awarded three-star general for the United States Army.
“He loved Texas,” Mills said, pausing while getting choked up.
He had fond memories of growing up in East Texas, according to Mills.
Pickett died in 2008 and Mills’ mother passed away three and half years ago.
While going through boxes of their belongings she came across his letterman sweater.
“There were things that would just stay in moth balls,” she said.
“My dad grew up in Palestine and had two brothers,” she said. “One was a congressman, one a surgeon and he a three-star general.”
The success of the Pickett brothers included George’s distinguished military career which led to him being named an outstanding graduate of PHS in 1989.
But Mills makes clear that he was a kind man who liked to have fun. In Palestine, people called Pickett’s dad, who was a local lawyer, “the judge.” And he was not to be trifled with.
Mills said her dad would tell stories about coming home late.
“He told a story about coming home from a high school dance. There was only one working bathroom in the house. And you never wake up the judge. So he’d pee in the backyard,” she said laughing.
When she called the school and found they would be happy to have the sweater, she was thrilled.
Mills said she was excited by the idea of a current student seeing that sweater and a picture of her dad in uniform. If that could serve as an inspiration, Mills thought it well worthwhile.
Pickett graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1939. His military career began June 12, 1939 when he was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant of Signal Corps in the regular Army.
His first assignment was with the 1st Signal Company, 1st Infantry Division. He remained with the 1st Infantry Division throughout World War II, participating in eight campaigns in North Africa, Sicily and Europe, including D-Day landings in North Africa, Sicily and Normandy.
His career and resume with the Army are more than impressive and resulted in a number of citations, decorations, and/or service medals including: Distinguished Service Medal; Silver Star; Legion of Merit with 2nd Oak Leaf Cluster; Bronze Star with V Device; Army Commendation Ribbon with Oak Leaf Cluster; Croix de Guerre (France); War Cross (Czechoslavakia); Fourragere (France); Fourragere (Belgium); Presidential Unit Citation; Meritorious Unit Emblem; American Defense Service Medal; European, African, Middle Eastern Campaign Medal (one Silver, three Bronze, one Arrowhead); American Campaign Medal; WWII Victory Medal; Army Occupation Medal (Germany); National Defense Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He served in the following campaigns: Algeria-French Morocco; Tunisia; Sicily; Normandy (Arrowhead); Northern France; Rhineland; Ardennes Alsace; Central Europe.
In May 1974 General Pickett retired from the Army to become the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association.
In January 1977 General Pickett assumed the position of Executive Vice President of the United States Independent Telephone Association retiring in 1984.
After finally retiring he was active in many civic affairs, but never lost his natural good humor or wit.
Mills said that every year she and her mother would take a trip to Florida together and her dad would give her money to buy some “illegal fireworks” when they passed through South Carolina.
“My friends would come over and he would shoot off the fireworks,” she said. After a few minutes, they would here sirens approaching. “He would tell us to get inside.”
Mills said he’d meet the police out front asking where they’d been and tell them he’d called them 20 minutes ago.
“They were the greatest parents, just so much fun,” Mills said of Pickett and his wife Jane.
As the youngest child, Mills said she was able to visit frequently and bring her kids to spend time with their grandparents.
“I would come back to get them and there would be a note on the door in his handwriting,” she said. “To whom it may concern, no need to worry. The kids are not here. They are out having fun. You can go. They are safe. Thanks, The management.”
Pickett died on May 18, 2008 at the Walter Reed U.S. Army Medical Center and was buried in the Arlington National Cemetery but his memory lives on.
Mills said Pickett once tried to leave the military for a job offer in Ohio, but the Army just would not let him go.
“He became a three-star general staying in the military,” she said. “God has a plan.”
