A homeless man was shot in the face Sunday by a local man, allegedly with a borrowed gun, after he told the armed robber he had nothing of value, police said.
Shortly after 2 a.m., Palestine Police officers found Larry Caddenhead, of Lufkin, covered in blood, and sitting on the curb near West Oak and West Spring streets.
Caddenhead, 44, told police he was walking in the 800 block of West Palestine Avenue, when an African-American male pulled a gun on him and demanded he give him everything he had.
When Caddenhead told his attacker he was homeless and didn't have anything, the robber shot him in the face, police said.
Caddenhead was transported to Palestine Regional Medical Center, and later transported to a Tyler-area hospital for further treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
“This was such a senseless crime,” PPD interim Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Fortunately, it looks like the victim will recover.”
An hour earlier, PPD officers had arrested Marquise Wade, of Palestine, for possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Wade, 21, was carrying a .25 caliber handgun, police said. The owner of the gun told police Wade had taken the gun at roughly 12:30 a.m. Wade allegedly told the gun owner he feared his friend, the owner's grandson, was going to attempt suicide.
Wade also was charged with evading arrest; when PPD Sgt. Ricki Baker approached him, Wade tried to run.
Harcrow said officers found shell casings at the scene of the assault that allegedly matched those from the handgun found in Wade's possession.
Wade was additionally charged with aggravated robbery; a first-degree felony. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail; bond has not yet been set.
If convicted, Wade faces a life sentence.
“I want to commend officers for their quick response,” Harcrow said.
All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.